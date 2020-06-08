Moving Forward: Safe Care is Our Mission

PRESS RELEASE

June 8, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA — Your safety and the safety of our employees is our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working to restore services safely at our facilities based on federal, state and local guidance.

Your safety and the safety of our employees is our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are working to restore services safely at our facilities based on federal, state and local guidance. We continue to follow CDC recommendations on social distancing and cleaning/sanitizing, and we want you to know some of the changes you will see when you return for care include:

Signs and floor stickers reminding you to observe physical distancing

Staggered appointments and six-foot spacing between chairs in waiting areas

Sneeze guards at reception desks to protect you and our staff

We plan to resume selected services in June and will prioritize face-to-face appointments based on clinical need. If your appointment was deferred, you won’t have to call us to reschedule — we’ll call you. Please note that while we no longer offer valet services at University Drive, we have expanded Veteran parking and will have personnel in place to assist you from your vehicle to your appointment, if needed.

You will also still have the option to use services such as telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks that many of you found to be invaluable during this challenging time.

We are ramping back up in a slow, phased and calculated manner but do not yet have a date for when we will resume most on-site services. We know change can be frustrating, but we appreciate your patience and understanding in helping us keep you safe. We’re all in this together.

For more information on VA health care benefits at this time and how to protect yourself and others, download VA’s COVID-19 guide for Veterans.

If you visit, please know that we: