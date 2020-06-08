Moving Forward: Safe Care is Our Mission
PRESS RELEASE
June 8, 2020
Pittsburgh, PA — Safe care is our mission. Your safety and the safety of our employees is our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working to restore services safely at our facilities based on federal, state and local guidance.
We are working to restore services safely at our facilities based on federal, state and local guidance. We continue to follow CDC recommendations on social distancing and cleaning/sanitizing, and we want you to know some of the changes you will see when you return for care include:
- Signs and floor stickers reminding you to observe physical distancing
- Staggered appointments and six-foot spacing between chairs in waiting areas
- Sneeze guards at reception desks to protect you and our staff
We plan to resume selected services in June and will prioritize face-to-face appointments based on clinical need. If your appointment was deferred, you won’t have to call us to reschedule — we’ll call you. Please note that while we no longer offer valet services at University Drive, we have expanded Veteran parking and will have personnel in place to assist you from your vehicle to your appointment, if needed.
You will also still have the option to use services such as telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks that many of you found to be invaluable during this challenging time.
We are ramping back up in a slow, phased and calculated manner but do not yet have a date for when we will resume most on-site services. We know change can be frustrating, but we appreciate your patience and understanding in helping us keep you safe. We’re all in this together.
For more information on VA health care benefits at this time and how to protect yourself and others, download VA’s COVID-19 guide for Veterans.
If you visit, please know that we:
- Screen all patients, visitors and employees at entrances.
- Require everyone in our facilities to wear face masks when within 6 feet of another person. Bring your own or we will provide one. Please see CDC’s recommendations for cloth face masks.
- Ask you not to bring family/guardians to appointments to limit exposure. You can request we call them on speaker phone or make other arrangements, if needed, during your appointment.