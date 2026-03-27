New family lodging facility will more than double space for Veteran families at Pittsburgh VA

PRESS RELEASE

March 27, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA - PITTSBURGH — Officials broke ground today on a second Fisher House supporting the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

The new facility will increase Pennsylvania’s family lodging capacity from 10 to 26 families per night.

Fisher House provides free “home away from home” lodging for military and Veteran families while their loved ones receive medical care. This new Pittsburgh Fisher House, located at the H. John Heinz III campus, expands local resources by providing space for up to 16 additional Veteran families at no cost. It will support families traveling to VA Pittsburgh for medical care and is expected to offer more than 5,800 nights of lodging each year, potentially saving families more than $800,000 annually.

“Fisher Houses put Veterans first during a health crisis,” said Russell E. Lloyd, Interim Executive Director of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, “By expanding access here in Pittsburgh, we are strengthening the support system that families rely on during challenging times.”

Each bedroom suite of the 13,000‑plus‑square‑foot home will feature a private, wheelchair‑accessible bathroom. Common areas will include large communal living, dining and family rooms, a spacious kitchen, a laundry room and a patio.

This Fisher House will join the network of more than 100 Fisher Houses operating in the United States and Europe. Up to 1,400 families can stay in Fisher Houses around the world on any given night.

“Today’s groundbreaking in Pittsburgh is about making sure Veteran families can be together when it matters most,” said Fisher House Foundation Chairman and CEO Ken Fisher. “As the need grows, so does our commitment. We’re deeply grateful to the Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and this incredible community for stepping forward to make it possible.”

A Fisher House creates a community for residents united by their shared mission of supporting a loved one receiving care, while also offering a secure and quiet place to rest and recharge after long days at the hospital.

For more information, contact Shelley Nulph at Shelley.Nulph@va.gov or .

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 100 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical facilities they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 20 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $690 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

About VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is one of the largest and most progressive VA health care systems in the nation. More than 4,500 employees serve more than 90,000 veterans every year, providing a range of services from complex transplant medicine to routine primary care. It is a leader in virtual care delivery through telehealth technology; a center of research and learning with more than 300 active research projects and more than $23 million in funding; and a provider of state-of-the-art health care training to hundreds of residents and students annually.

VA Pittsburgh provides Veterans health care services at its medical centers in Oakland and O’Hara Township and its outpatient clinics in Monroeville in Allegheny County; Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania; and Belmont County in Ohio. Veterans can call to check their eligibility and enrollment. Stay connected and up to date on the latest VA Pittsburgh news and events at pittsburgh.va.gov and @VAPHS on Facebook.