Pittsburgh VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

June 16, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA - VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s non-recurring maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VAPHS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Emergency repairs to the H.J. Heinz III campus’s Police Gate House

University Drive (UD) Emergency Department expansion, which includes upgrading mechanical, electrical and structural systems to increase patient capacity and ensure medical staff have clear sightlines to patient beds. Renovations will also enhance triage for faster, more welcoming service to Veterans. This means safer care and shorter wait times.

Moving and securing water supply equipment to meet Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water Act standards, ensuring safe drinking water for Veterans.

Installing stronger gates and barriers for better campus security.

Renovating inpatient units at UD to improve 48-hour patient-observation capabilities.

Renovating the nutrition and food service area to better serve hospitalized Veterans’ dietary needs.

Structurally reinforcing a ceiling-mounted, movable arm that holds medical/surgical equipment off the floor and keeps it within easy reach of doctors and nurses.

“This funding allows VA Pittsburgh to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans in Pittsburgh,” said Derek Coughenour, interim executive director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: