Pittsburgh VA upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA - PITTSBURGH, PA – VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) today announced planned infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The improvements will create a more sustainable experience where Veterans will have easier access to the care they deserve.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

“Upgrades to our facilities, equipment and infrastructure will translate into even better care for Veterans, and this funding gives VAPHS an exciting opportunity to move that mission forward,” said Interim Executive Director Russell E. Lloyd. “Delivering exceptional care to Veterans is at the heart of what we do, and these projects will help us continue to make meaningful progress.”

VAPHS’s improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 include relocating offices and patient-care areas, upgrading the Emergency Department and enhancements to security.

To achieve a better outpatient experience at University Drive, VAPHS is:

Moving administrative offices to upper floors and remodeling clinics on lower floors to make it easier for Veterans to access care.

Renovating key areas, with updated finishes and systems for more efficient spaces.

Completely renovating 14,500 sq. ft. of facility space to improve patient flow and support services like physical therapy, neurology, and vascular care.

Emergency generator upgrades at Heinz Campus include:

Adding backup generators to buildings that don’t currently have them, so critical systems like heating, cooling, and pharmacy operations stay running during power outages.

The Emergency Department expansion includes:

Upgrading mechanical, electrical, and structural systems to increase patient capacity and ensure medical staff have clear sightlines to patient beds. Renovations will also enhance triage for faster, more welcoming service to veterans. This means safer care and shorter wait times.

Radio System Modernization includes:

Replacing old communication equipment to ensure reliable emergency and operational radio coverage across all campuses.

New security and safety enhancements include:

Installing stronger gates and barriers for better campus security.

Moving and securing water supply equipment to meet Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water Act standards, ensuring safe drinking water for Veterans.

For more information, contact Shelley Nulph at shelley.nulph@va.gov or .