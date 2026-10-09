VA awards $849,309 in grants for adaptive sports programs in Pennsylvania
PRESS RELEASE
October 7, 2026
Pittsburgh, PA - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $849,309 in grants to four community-based organizations in Pennsylvania that provide adaptive sports programs.
This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to
advance adapted sports programs for veterans and active-duty service members.
Adaptive sports programs give veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being
and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These
activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing and many
others, enable veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and
healthy lifestyle.
View the complete list of grant awardees.
“As we award these grants, we’re expanding access to adaptive sports programs that
truly enrich the lives of veterans across Pennsylvania,” said VA Pittsburgh Healthcare
System Interim Executive Director Prachi Asher. “This funding opens the door for
veterans with disabilities to stay active, strengthen their confidence and build
connections through both recreational and competitive activities.”
Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over
$150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.