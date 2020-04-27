VA Pittsburgh Creates First VA Dialysis Program in a Long-Term Care Facility

PRESS RELEASE

April 27, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA — VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) in April created a dialysis program at its Community Living Center (CLC) to safeguard veterans against exposure to the coronavirus.

The CLC-based dialysis program at the O’Hara Township campus is the first of its kind among VA’s 170 medical centers nationwide. It eliminates the need for veterans in long-term care at the CLC to travel multiple times a week to the health care system’s dialysis center at its acute care hospital in Oakland. For many of the patients, it also allows them to receive the treatments in their own rooms.

“We kicked off the dialysis program with seven patients who received treatment,” said Dr. Paul Palevsky, VAPHS’ chief of renal section. “We are grateful to all the staff who are responsible for standing up this program so we can provide in-home care to our CLC veterans.”

Although the primary reason for starting the program was to reduce veterans’ potential exposure to the coronavirus, the new dialysis program is also more convenient for veterans, especially in winter – and it saves on transportation costs.

The patients have at least one face-to-face appointment weekly and daily access through telehealth to a VA Pittsburgh nephrologist.

For more information, contact Hope Nelson at hope.nelson@va.gov or 412-822-3528.

