VA Pittsburgh receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA - VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.



The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve healthcare facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

• Upgrade and modernize elevators at the University Drive campus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood and on the H.J. Heinz III campus in O’Hara Township. Renovations will improve access to/from procedure areas and patient floors, and the work will be phased to limit impact to Veterans and expedite delivery of upgraded cars in high-traffic areas across both campuses.

• Renovate and expand sterile compounding environments in the pharmacies at the University Drive and Heinz campuses.

• Upgrade data, electrical and cooling systems at University Drive and the Heinz campus to support VA’s pending Electronic Health Record Modernization program.



“This funding empowers VA Pittsburgh to advance modernization efforts — ensuring our facilities remain safe, efficient and equipped to deliver high-quality care to Veterans throughout the Pittsburgh region,” said Interim Executive Director Prachi V. Asher.



VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: