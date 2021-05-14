VA secretary recognizes VA Pittsburgh nurse for dedication, service to veterans
PRESS RELEASE
May 14, 2021
Pittsburgh , PA — A VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System nurse recently won the Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs for helping to improve health care services for veterans.
Nicole Snow, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in the Primary Care service line, was one of six VA nurses nationwide to receive the 2021 award, announced Monday by Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. Snow, of Saxonburg, was recognized for extraordinary care and her work in helping veterans with uncontrolled high blood pressure.
“Over the past year, our incredible professionals have answered the call to serve,” said McDonough. “Our teammates, who have displayed superior performance throughout this challenging pandemic, not only cared for veterans enrolled in our system, but stepped up to support VA’s Fourth Mission efforts to care for civilian patients in communities across the nation. In the face of uncertainty, they cared for our most vulnerable and saved lives.”
VA established the award in 1984 as a way to honor nurses and executives across its health care system.
“In line with VA’s vision of quality care and service, Nicole Snow works tirelessly as an LPN at VA Pittsburgh to ensure our team and the veterans who depend upon us for care have the very best experience,” said Ellesha McCray, acting associate director for patient care services. “We are so proud of Nicole and of all our nurses who have performed with selfless dedication during this pandemic.”
Sheila Tunney, Public Affairs Specialist
412-360-1479