Washington County VA Outpatient Clinic to move to larger space

March 12, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA — The Washington County VA Outpatient Clinic will move to its new, larger space in Crossroads Center, 95 West Beau St, Suite 200, Washington, PA on April 1.

The new location is approximately two miles away from the current clinic in the Washington Crown Center and has more than twice the space at 21,000 square feet. The larger space will accommodate the increasing number of Washington County area Veterans who use VA care and allow for the addition of new health care services at the facility, including limited audiology services and more telehealth spaces.

The Washington clinic was established in 2001. VA data shows that more than 4,600 individual Veterans have used the clinic in the past year.

“We are thrilled to begin serving our Veterans in this state-of-the-art clinic,” said Barbara Forsha, interim director of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System. “The larger space lets us add face-to-face services and to expand telehealth, where a provider in Pittsburgh or another location uses video technology to see and treat a patient.”

The new clinic will host a grand opening and open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 30. A Veterans Town Hall will be held later that day at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 175, 168 Park Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

The Washington County VA Outpatient Clinic is part of the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS). VAPHS is comprised of the University Drive and H.J. Heinz III medical centers in Pittsburgh and four additional outpatient clinics located in Beaver, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania, and Belmont County, Ohio.

Veterans can check on their eligibility and enrollment status by calling 412-822-2040 or visiting va.gov/health-care/eligibility/. Visit facebook.com/vaphs to learn more about VA care.

Media may contact Sheila Tunney, Public Affairs Specialist, at 412-360-1479 or sheila.tunney@va.gov for more information.