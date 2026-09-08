Learn more about Park a Prescription
A Veteran-centric approach to medication management for Veterans & Caregivers! With Park, YOU control the timing of your prescription fills.
What is Park a Prescription?
An “Active: Parked” prescription is a VA Prescription that is on file at your VA Pharmacy and available for you to submit a fill request. This prescription may or may not have been previously filled. It has been ordered by your VA provider but will not be sent to you until you request it.
Why ask for a prescription to be Parked?
- Reduce medication stockpiles and medication waste. For example, when your medication dose has changed, and you don’t need the new supply yet.
- Reduces unnecessary fills that result in copays.
- When deciding whether to get a medication
Be sure to share with all your healthcare teams your Parked medications and whether you have those meds on hand. This includes your VA, DoD, or private sector healthcare teams.
How to manage and view Parked prescriptions?
You can view and request fills/refills to unpark “Active: Parked” medications the same way you request other VA medications:
- Using the My HealtheVet Pharmacy module, select Fill/Refill
- Using Medications on va.gov
- Using the VA Health and Benefits mobile app 'Prescription' feature
- Call your VA Pittsburgh Pharmacy
- Phone: 412 360-6210, Select 2
My HealtheVet view of ‘Active: Parked’ medications:
Note: You may request ‘Active: Parked' prescriptions with '0' refills remaining if they are 'Not Filled Yet' as shown to the left.