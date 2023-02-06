Skip to Content
This summer, we will open a new outpatient clinic at 421 Mall Circle Drive in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

The new clinic will provide Veterans with integrated primary and mental health care, along with specialty and diagnostic services such as rehabilitation, optometry, imaging, lab, acupuncture, oncology and more. 

When the Monroeville clinic opens, we will move nearly all primary care services out of our University Drive campus in Oakland. We will move our primary care teams to locations that are easier for Veterans to access, and that have ample parking. The changes also open more space at University Drive for emergency services and specialty care.

The only primary care team that will remain at University Drive is the one that provides care for Veterans with renal (kidney) issues. All other primary care teams currently at University Drive will move to either our H.J. Heinz III campus or the new Monroeville clinic. Some primary care teams currently located at our Heinz campus will also move to Monroeville.

We will send you a letter to let you know if your primary care provider (PCP) is moving, or not. If your PCP is moving, you will have the option to see them at their new location. You will also have the option to ask to be assigned to a new PCP at one of our other sites of care. You can choose a site that works best for you. The letter will include directions on how to tell us now that, in the future, you want to receive care with a new PCP at one of our other sites that provide primary care. The letter will list the other sites of care. Please watch for your letter in the mail and wait to call until you receive your letter.

If you want to remain with your current PCP and see them at their new location when they move, you do not need to call or contact us. Your transition of care will occur automatically. For now, continue to report to the facility where you currently see your PCP. We will let you know when any moves will occur.

For some appointments, we may be able to provide care by phone or video. Ask your care team if telehealth appointments are an option for you.

To find out if your PCP is moving, below you will find a list of all patient-aligned care teams (PACT) at VA Pittsburgh, along with the names of the PCPs who serve each PACT. Please note that these locations are not final and are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

If you do not know who your PCP is or which PACT you are on, you can find that information on My HealtheVet or in any primary care appointment reminders you received in the mail (the location of your appointment is also included on all your appointment reminder).

PACTs that appear with *** are specialty care PACTs that will only be available at one location. Veterans in these PACTs will not have the option to change providers and locations.

PACT Teams
PACT Team Name Provider Current Site Future Site
PACT Team Name ATLAS Provider Abumusa, Hanna Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name GALLANT*** Provider Braun, Jessica Current Site University Drive Future Site University Drive
PACT Team Name COACH Provider Brooks, Robert Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name COACH Provider Du, Xinxin Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name COACH Provider Hannum, Rachel M. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name COACH Provider Jain, Pranav Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name COACH Provider Koutroumapkis, Filippos Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name COACH Provider Stallings, Clark J. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name STRIPES Provider Byrne, Robert Current Site University Drive Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name ANTHEM*** Provider Clark, Walter Current Site University Drive Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name ACCESSIBILITY Provider DeCuir, Desmarie Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name GOLF Provider Dinardo, Deborah Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name GOLF Provider Chahal, Nikhita Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name GOLF Provider Lu, Zhexi Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name GOLF Provider Reddy, Anisha Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name GOLF Provider Singh, Pali P. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name INTEGRITY Provider Gamwo, Elsa Current Site University Drive Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name BLISS Provider Ganti, Anita Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name WISE Provider Grau, Thomas Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name ALPHA Provider Herrie, Scott Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name ALPHA Provider Atieh, Jessica Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name ALPHA Provider Chan, Edwin Y. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name ALPHA Provider Olenginski, Gregory M. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name ALPHA Provider Scarberry, Nathaniel Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name ALPHA Provider Thompson, Christopher M. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name STAR Provider Hoffman, Erika Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name STAR Provider Breen, Christopher T. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name STAR Provider Eisenhauer, Peter T. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name STAR Provider Mann, Harnoor K. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name STAR Provider Niezen, Sebastian F. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name STAR Provider Smith, Wilton P. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name DEDICATION Provider Kern, Brian Current Site University Drive Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Khurana, Ajay Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Curtis, Nicole C. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Fortman, Dylan D. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Jaramillo, Valentina Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Kelder, Alyssa Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Murphy, Joseph M. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Siciliano, Rosalie A. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Very, Bradley Daniel Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Zhuang, Rachel Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name FOCUS Provider Zuchelkowski, Benjamin Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name GEM Provider Koenig, Leah Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SERVICE Provider Lee, I-Chin Current Site University Drive Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name SUCCESS Provider McEllistrem, Mary Current Site University Drive Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name LOYAL Provider Merriam, Sarah Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LOYAL Provider Kilbane Myers, Joanna Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LOYAL Provider Lim, Audrey Yee Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LOYAL Provider Mathieu, Kathleen G. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LOYAL Provider Schikowski, Erin M. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LOYAL Provider Soniwala, Sarah Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name CIVILITY Provider Nangia, Sunaina Current Site University Drive Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name PULSE Provider Oczypok, Elizabeth Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name PULSE Provider Gu, Chihang Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name PULSE Provider Leech, John Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name PULSE Provider Nagdas, Sarbajeet Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name PULSE Provider Osuji, Ngozi Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name CARE Provider Preisner, Ruth Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name CARE Provider Baumgartner, Scott J. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name CARE Provider Chang, Catherine H. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name CARE Provider Ferrell, Morgan Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name CARE Provider Gonzalez Gomez, Cyndi Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LIMA Provider Rossiter, Brianna Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LIMA Provider Grey, Richard J. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LIMA Provider Jiang, Linda Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LIMA Provider Mehta, Monica Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name LIMA Provider Puthanmadhom, Susrutha Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name PRIMO Provider Shoukry, Alfred Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name RESILIENCE*** Provider Spinella, Sara Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name TANGO Provider Spinella, Sara Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name TANGO Provider Bugos, Eva K. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name TANGO Provider Christensen, Celestine M. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name TANGO Provider Lin, Yen-Nan Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name TANGO Provider Walker, Jessica L. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Walk, Thomas Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Chow, Kimberly Y. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Cifuentes De La Torre, Adriana Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Farooq, Shamroz A. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Lyde, Randolph B. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Mcdermott, Almut Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Porter, Michael J. Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Villars, Jordan Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SEA Provider Vigar, Asim Current Site University Drive Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name COMMITMENT Provider Fino, Marsha Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name SALUTE Provider Gellad, Walid Current Site Heinz Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name LEGEND Provider Gupta, Juhi Current Site Heinz Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name GLORY Provider Kanel, Keith Current Site Heinz Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name JUSTICE Provider Kisslinger, Benjamin Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name STRENGTH Provider Laughlin, Colleen Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name ACCLAIM*** Provider Ludden, John Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name BRAVO Provider Molyneaux, John Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name COURAGE Provider Montore, Lisa Current Site Heinz Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name COMMAND Provider Murthy, Hema Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name HONOR*** Provider Murthy, Hema Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name ALLEGIANCE Provider Slavin, Justine Current Site Heinz Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name PRESTIGE Provider Taylor-McManus, Michelle Current Site Heinz Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name FREEDOM Provider Vanegas-Ortiz, Maria Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name DIGNITY Provider Verbanic, Carolyn Current Site Heinz Future Site Heinz
PACT Team Name BRAVE Provider Veschio, Ellen Current Site Heinz Future Site Monroeville
PACT Team Name DEVOTED Provider Wolf, Suzanne Current Site Heinz Future Site Monroeville

