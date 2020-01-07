 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Returning service member care

VA Pittsburgh health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Jason Minerich LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-822-2363

Amy Boyles LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-852-1963

Matt Bloom LSW

Social work case manager

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-822-2412

Shawn LaValley LCSW

Social work case manager

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-822-2295

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Pittsburgh, White Oak, and Wheeling, WV provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

Last updated: