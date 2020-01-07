Returning service member care
VA Pittsburgh health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jason Minerich LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-2363
Amy Boyles LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-852-1963
Matt Bloom LSW
Social work case manager
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-2412
Shawn LaValley LCSW
Social work case manager
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-2295
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Pittsburgh, White Oak, and Wheeling, WV provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.