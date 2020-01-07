Returning service member care

VA Pittsburgh health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Jason Minerich LCSW Caregiver Support Coordinator VA Pittsburgh health care Phone: 412-822-2363

Amy Boyles LCSW Caregiver Support Coordinator VA Pittsburgh health care Phone: 412-852-1963

Matt Bloom LSW Social work case manager VA Pittsburgh health care Phone: 412-822-2412

Shawn LaValley LCSW Social work case manager VA Pittsburgh health care Phone: 412-822-2295

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including: Polytrauma care

Rehabilitation

Mental health care

Counseling

Family benefits counseling

Referral assistance