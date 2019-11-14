Alan Petrazzi is the Assistant Director of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS).

He oversees Management and Voluntary services, Recreation Therapy and the facility’s compliance program. He also leads a clinical integration initiative between VA’s Altoona, Butler, Erie and Pittsburgh locations.

Mr. Petrazzi began his VA career in 2007 as director of VAPHS’ Physical Rehabilitation Services. He has served as operations manager for Primary Care, VAPHS acting associate director, and interim director of VA Butler Healthcare.

Mr. Petrazzi holds master’s degrees in physical therapy and public management. He is a 2014 graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Development Program and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).