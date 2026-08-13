Allison Schanck

In this role, Dr. Schanck is responsible for strategic planning, customer service, resource allocation and Veteran and nurse satisfaction.

She began her VA nursing career as a staff nurse in 2006, after 13 years as a registered nurse in critical care at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh. Her other leadership roles include as Surgical Associate Chief Nurse, the PACU/Same Day Surgery Nurse Manager, a VA Improvement Advisor and the Moderate Sedation Committee Co-Chair.

Dr. Schanck is a 1994 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing and in 2009 achieved her master’s degree in nursing leadership and administration from Chatham University. She is a board-certified nurse executive and received a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Chatham University in April 2025.