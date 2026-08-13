Allison Schanck DNP, RN, NE-BC, LBB
Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services
VA Pittsburgh health care
In this role, Dr. Schanck is responsible for strategic planning, customer service, resource allocation and Veteran and nurse satisfaction.
She began her VA nursing career as a staff nurse in 2006, after 13 years as a registered nurse in critical care at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh. Her other leadership roles include as Surgical Associate Chief Nurse, the PACU/Same Day Surgery Nurse Manager, a VA Improvement Advisor and the Moderate Sedation Committee Co-Chair.
Dr. Schanck is a 1994 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing and in 2009 achieved her master’s degree in nursing leadership and administration from Chatham University. She is a board-certified nurse executive and received a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Chatham University in April 2025.