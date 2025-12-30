Andrew Walbeck is the Acting Associate Director at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

As the Acting Associate Director, Mr. Walbeck oversees the Employee Engagement Center, Health Administration Services, Logistics, Nutrition and Food Services, Privacy, Prosthetics, and Safety.

Mr. Walbeck joined VAPHS in 2021 as the Assistant Chief of Facilities Management and was promoted to Chief in 2022. He has also served as Acting Chief of Environmental Services.

Mr. Walbeck began his VA career in 2015 as a project engineer at Altoona’s James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, where he was promoted to assistant chief of Facilities Management in 2017.

Mr. Walbeck holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and is a noncommissioned officer with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment.