Austin Hampton

Veterans with a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever should call 412-360-6000 and select option #3 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities.

We are contacting Veterans whose appointments or elective procedures have been postponed. Whenever possible, we are changing face-to-face outpatient appointments to phone or VA Video Connect appointments to avoid postponement. We are advising Veterans that if they prefer, they can call their clinic to check eligibility for phone or video appointments via VA Video Connect.

Only one person may accompany Veterans who have outpatient appointments.

Visitation at the University Drive campus and the H.J. Heinz III Community Living Center is temporarily limited to family members and designated caregivers of Veterans who are gravely ill or in hospice or palliative care. At University Drive, Veterans receiving transplant care can receive visitors. No visitors under age 18 are permitted, unless arrangements are made with the Veteran’s care team. Visitors may see only one patient when they visit and should stay at home if they have a cough, cold or feel sick. Learn more.

Get updates on affected services and facilities