Austin Hampton
Acting Assistant Director
VA Pittsburgh health care
Email: Austin.Hampton@va.gov
Phone: 412-360-3765
Austin Hampton is Acting Assistant Director for VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS).
Mr. Hampton started his VA career in 2012 as a technical career field intern at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston. In 2014, he became the chief of biomedical engineering at the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System in Biloxi, Mississippi, and transferred to VAPHS as our chief of biomedical engineering in April 2018. He previously served as VAPHS' acting assistant director in summer 2019. Mr. Hampton was a scholarship springboard and platform diver at North Carolina State University (NC State) in Raleigh, North Carolina, and completed his Master of Science in biomedical engineering at NC State in 2012.