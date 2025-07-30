Carmen Concepcion joined VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System as its Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive on May 5, 2025.

She previously served as the Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive for VA San Diego Healthcare System from August 2016 through May 2025. During this time, she also served temporarily as the Senior Nurse Advisor to the Assistant Undersecretary for Health for Integrated Veteran Care.

She also previously served in a variety of positions at VA Boston Healthcare System, including Associate Chief Nurse of Community Living Center/Spinal Cord Injury; Chief, Sterile Processing Service; Nurse Manager for Cardiac Intensive Care Unit; and Acting Nurse Manager of Medical/Surgical Telemetry Ward.

Ms. Concepcion focuses on patient-centered care and has a proven record of consistently delivering results by aligning departments with organizational initiatives.

Ms. Concepcion co-chairs the National Nursing Leadership Committee, an advisory committee supporting the Office of Nursing Service with providing strategic direction and leadership for VHA nursing.

Ms. Concepcion earned a dual master's degree in nursing and health administration from the University of Phoenix in 2013 and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Emmanuel College in 2006.