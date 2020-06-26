Help Limit the Spread of COVID-19 and other Illnesses

Veterans with a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever should call 412-360-6000 and select option #3 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities.

As part of ongoing measures to protect Veterans & staff from COVID-19, we are screening all entrants, limiting visitation, requiring face masks and practicing social distancing. Details updated on June 15:

Moving Forward Together Plan

For answers to frequently asked questions, please visit Coronavirus FAQs: What Veterans Need to Know and VA’s public health response.

For more information about coronavirus, please visit the CDC’s Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Get updates on affected services and facilities