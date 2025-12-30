Jamie Vaughn

Mr. Vaughn has been the Associate Chief Nurse for Geriatrics and Extended Care at VA Pittsburgh since June 2023. Mr. Vaughn is an innovative nursing leader and U.S. Army Reserve Officer with over 22 years of military experience, including a deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He has served as VAPHS’s Associate Chief Nurse for Long Term Care Operations and Nurse Manager for the 9W Short Stay Unit and IMPACT Clinic.

He has also served as the Acting Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services. He has master’s degrees in nursing and business administration from Carlow University and received the 2021 Outstanding VHA Employee of the Year award from Disabled American Veterans of Pennsylvania.