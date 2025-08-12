Jeston Robinson

He has served as VA Pittsburgh’s Assistant Director and VISN 4’s Western Market Lead since April 2023. As the acting associate director, Mr. Robinson oversees the Employee Engagement Center, Health Administration Services, Logistics, Nutrition and Food Services, Privacy, Prosthetics, and Safety.

As VISN 4’s Western Market Lead, Mr. Robinson is responsible for oversight and direction of the network’s Western Market, which includes VA Pittsburgh, Butler VA Health Care System, James E. Van Zandt (Altoona) VA Medical Center, and Erie VA Medical Center. In this role, he leads strategic initiatives that enable the combined resources of these four VA facilities to enhance and integrate care for Veterans within their communities. The four VA facilities in this market function as an integrated health network covering western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia through face-to-face, clinical video telehealth and phone consultations to ensure delivery of convenient, coordinated, safe and high-quality care.

Prior to this role, he served as VA Pittsburgh’s Health Administration Services (HAS) chief since December 2019, where he oversaw revenue cycle operations, enrollment, eligibility, coding, CDI and other critical services. An Army Veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Mr. Robinson has worked in Patient Registration, Geriatrics, Patient Accounts and My HealtheVet. He has served in various leadership roles, including Environmental Management acting chief, Critical Care business manager and MCCR supervisor. From December 2023 to April 2024, he served as the Acting Associate Director of External Sites for the VA Atlanta Healthcare System. In this role, he was responsible for administrative oversight of over 22 different sites of care. As a graduate of the CBO Advanced Forward Professional Development program, Mr. Robinson holds a Master of Business Administration, a bachelor’s degree in technical management, and an associate degree in business management and liberal arts.