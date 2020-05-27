Help Limit the Spread of COVID-19 and other Illnesses

Veterans with a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever should call 412-360-6000 and select option #3 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities.

To protect Veterans and staff from COVID-19 and other illnesses, we made temporary changes at our University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses:

VA’s mandatory universal masking policy requires everyone who enters our facilities to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose, fits snugly and allows for breathing without restriction. We will provide you with a mask if you arrive without one. We will make an exception if you have a documented medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.

No one may accompany Veterans into our facilities for outpatient appointments. Escorts are available at University Drive for mobility-challenged Veterans. Please contact the Veteran’s care team in advance if an outside escort is required for medical, behavioral or other reasons.

Visitors are not permitted in the Emergency Department’s treatment area or waiting room. Clinical staff may grant exceptions for one caregiver, transportation provider or family member of Veterans who are gravely ill.

Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 may not receive visitors under any circumstances.

Visitation for most other inpatients/residents at University Drive and the H.J. Heinz III Community Living Center is limited to family members and designated caregivers of Veterans who are gravely ill or in hospice or palliative care.

Veterans receiving transplant care at University Drive can receive one visitor for 15 minutes each day.

No visitors under age 18 are permitted.

Visitors may see only one patient when they visit.

No visitors are permitted at the H.J. Heinz III Veterans Recovery Center (building 69).

Pharmacy pickups are restricted to urgently needed medications. All other medications and refills are mailed.

The University Drive outpatient blood draw and urinalysis lab has been temporarily moved to the first floor of the Research Office Building (building 30).

Credit union ATM use is restricted to staff and Veterans in the facilities on official business. Do not visit our campuses solely to use the ATM machines.

For answers to frequently asked questions, please visit Coronavirus FAQs: What Veterans Need to Know and VA’s public health response.

For more information about coronavirus, please visit the CDC’s Coronavirus (COVID-19).

