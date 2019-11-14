Lovetta Ford is the Associate Director of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS).

Ms. Ford began her VA career as a clinical social worker at VAPHS. She has served in positions of increasing complexity and responsibility at VAPHS and with the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 4.

Prior to her appointment to associate director, Ms. Ford served as the behavioral health manager and homeless program coordinator for VISN 4.

Ms. Ford holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from West Virginia University and certification in marital and family therapy from the University of Pittsburgh.