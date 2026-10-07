LuAnn King

A registered nurse with more than 35 years of clinical and leadership experience, she began her VA career as a Health Professional Scholarship recipient, serving in medical surgical and intensive care units at VA hospitals in Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Ms. King later held several leadership roles in the private sector, including Director of Nursing and Director of Quality Improvement and Patient Experience for a multi campus health system. She returned to VA in 2022 as the Associate Chief Nurse of Geriatrics and Extended Care for VA Butler Healthcare System, providing strategic oversight for the Community Living Center and Home Based Primary Care programs. Most recently, Ms. King served as Chief, Office of Performance Improvement and Quality at the Erie VA Medical Center, overseeing patient safety, accreditation, infection prevention, patient advocacy, occupational safety, and other quality programs. She holds a Bachelor of Psychology from Seton Hill University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, and a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Waynesburg University.