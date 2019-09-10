Nicholas J. Haller

Mr. Haller joined VA in 1993 upon acceptance into the VA Learning Opportunity Residency (VALOR) program. He has provided clinical care in primary, long-term and hospice/palliative care. He served as VAPHS’ executive assistant to the chief of staff, health systems specialist, geriatric nurse manager in the Community Living Center (CLC) and associate chief nurse for long-term care for the CLC.

Mr. Haller hold a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s in nursing (MSN) family nurse practitioner. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).