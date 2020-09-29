Help Limit the Spread of COVID-19 and other Illnesses

Veterans with a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever should call 412-360-6000 and select option #3 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities.

We are screening everyone entering our facilities. Visitation is limited. Cloth face coverings are required. Learn how VA Pittsburgh health care is safely expanding health care services.

For answers to frequently asked questions, please visit Coronavirus FAQs: What Veterans Need to Know and VA’s public health response.

For more information about coronavirus, please visit the CDC’s Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Free flu shots for Veterans. Learn more.

Get updates on affected services and facilities