Patrick Strollo, MD, is currently serving as the acting chief of staff of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS), effective August 2025.

Dr. Strollo has served as the Vice President for Medicine Service at VAPHS since 2015. He also serves as the Chairman of the Department of Medicine, and Professor of Medicine and Clinical and Translational Science and Vice Chairman of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Dr. Strollo received his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine. He then trained in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary/Critical Care at Wilford Hall U.S. Air Force Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, and Sleep Medicine.

He served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.