Prachi V. Asher, FACHE, is currently serving as the acting director of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS), effective August 2025.

She has served as the deputy director since May 2022.

As the acting director, she is overseeing all aspects of health care provided to Veterans at VA Pittsburgh’s medical centers in Oakland and O’Hara Township, the Henry Parham VA Clinic in Monroeville, and five outpatient clinics in Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania and Belmont County in Ohio.

Ms. Asher began her VA career in 2004 at VA Cincinnati Healthcare System and has held positions at VAPHS and VA Loma Linda Healthcare System. Prior to joining VAPHS, she served as associate director of resources at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. During her time there, she also served a temporary detail as the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 22 deputy network director.

Ms. Asher holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biomedical engineering from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. She received her Master of Health Services Administration and Master of Business Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is a certified clinical engineer, fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and graduate of the Federal Executive Institute.