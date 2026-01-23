Russell E. Lloyd

As the acting director, he is overseeing all aspects of health care provided to Veterans at VA Pittsburgh’s medical centers in Oakland and O’Hara Township, the Henry Parham VA Clinic in Monroeville, and five outpatient clinics in Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania and Belmont County in Ohio.

Mr. Lloyd has extensive leadership experience in VA and in VISN 4. He has been the Medical Center Director for the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center since October 2, 2016. He began his VA career at the Dallas VA Medical Center as an administrative resident and has served as a VISN network planner, chief financial officer, and associate director for operations at VA facilities throughout the country.

Mr. Lloyd received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.