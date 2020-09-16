Free flu shots for Veterans.

The '20-'21 flu season will coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza vaccination will reduce the overall burden of respiratory illness within VHA, protect employees and vulnerable Veterans at risk for severe illness, and reduce surges that could threaten the health care system infrastructure.

Get your flu shot beginning Sept. 21:

At any scheduled appointment

At one of our clinics Monday through Friday (except federal holidays) University Drive campus Walk-in | 8 - 11 a.m.

Near screening entrance, just outside Heroes Hall Drive-through | 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

1st floor parking garage (COVID-19 testing lane) H.J. Heinz III campus Walk-in | 8 - 11 a.m.

Bldg. 71, room 1A101A, to the left of entrance A Drive-through | 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Shed behind bldg. 32

In the University Drive Emergency Department (evenings, weekends, or federal holidays only)

All our outpatient clinics are offering flu shots by appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment at your local clinic. Beaver County VA Clinic | 724-709-6005 Belmont County VA Clinic | 740-695-9321 Fayette County VA Clinic | 724-439-4990 Washington County VA Clinic | 724-250-7790 Westmoreland County VA Clinic | 724-216-0317



To get a flu shot from Community Care Providers:

Eligible Veterans can receive their seasonal flu shots at Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. Visit www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp to learn more or www.va.gov/find-locations to find an in-network community provider.

Additional Information and Resources:

VHA Flu Internet Site

Flu Shots – Community Care (for Veterans)

CDC – Key Facts About Seasonal Flu Vaccine

You should get a flu vaccine before flu viruses begin spreading in the community, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu. CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.