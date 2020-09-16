Free Flu Shots For Veterans!
The '20-'21 flu season will coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza vaccination will reduce the overall burden of respiratory illness within VHA, protect employees and vulnerable Veterans at risk for severe illness, and reduce surges that could threaten the health care system infrastructure.
Get your flu shot beginning Sept. 21:
- At any scheduled appointment
- At one of our clinics Monday through Friday (except federal holidays)
- University Drive campus
- Walk-in | 8 - 11 a.m.
Near screening entrance, just outside Heroes Hall
- Drive-through | 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
1st floor parking garage (COVID-19 testing lane)
- Walk-in | 8 - 11 a.m.
- H.J. Heinz III campus
- Walk-in | 8 - 11 a.m.
Bldg. 71, room 1A101A, to the left of entrance A
- Drive-through | 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Shed behind bldg. 32
- Walk-in | 8 - 11 a.m.
- University Drive campus
- In the University Drive Emergency Department (evenings, weekends, or federal holidays only)
- All our outpatient clinics are offering flu shots by appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment at your local clinic.
- Beaver County VA Clinic | 724-709-6005
- Belmont County VA Clinic | 740-695-9321
- Fayette County VA Clinic | 724-439-4990
- Washington County VA Clinic | 724-250-7790
- Westmoreland County VA Clinic | 724-216-0317
To get a flu shot from Community Care Providers:
Eligible Veterans can receive their seasonal flu shots at Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. Visit www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp to learn more or www.va.gov/find-locations to find an in-network community provider.
Additional Information and Resources:
Flu Shots – Community Care (for Veterans)
CDC – Key Facts About Seasonal Flu Vaccine
You should get a flu vaccine before flu viruses begin spreading in the community, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu. CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.