Memorial tree honors Veterans, caregivers and employees

Dedication ceremony remembers the lasting impact of those who served and supported others.

Veterans, caregivers and employees of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) gathered Sept. 9, 2026, for the dedication of a Whole Health Memorial Tree honoring those who have died and recognizing the lasting impact they had on the lives and healthcare journeys of others.

Dr. Scott Herrle, clinical director of VA Pittsburgh’s Whole Health and the chief of the Division of Whole Health, welcomed attendees to the ceremony and described the memorial as a symbol of remembrance and service.

“It is with great honor and a deep sense of pride that I welcome you all to this important ceremony,” Herrle said. “Today, we gather to dedicate this memorial tree, a symbol of our remembrance of those that have passed.”

The ceremony recognized that the contributions of Veterans, caregivers and staff extend beyond health outcomes to affect the broader lives of the people they serve and support.

Herrle encouraged attendees to reflect on the words displayed on the memorial plaque: “If you need someone to talk to, I’m here for you.”

The quote honors Veteran Donald William Wright Jr., also known as “DJ,” who made himself available to fellow Veterans, often simply by listening. His willingness to support others strengthened his relationships with fellow Veterans and contributed to positive experiences during their healthcare journeys, Herrle said.

Wright’s impact inspired fellow Veterans and whole health patients to propose the memorial tree to honor his memory and the memories of others who have died.

The plaque also includes the inscription: “In honor and remembrance of the Veterans, caregivers and employees we have lost. Their courage, tenderness and commitment inspire us always. Their light guides our mission.”

During the ceremony, Herrle reminded all to support one another and keep former and current service members in mind.

“Let us honor and remember those Veterans, caregivers and employees that have passed and take a moment to honor and remember the countless individuals who have served and continue to serve our nation with distinction,” Herrle said.

The tree is located on the lawn just outside The Center for Whole Health and Wellness on VAPHS’s H.J. Heinz III campus in O’Hara Township.