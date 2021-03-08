Veterans: How Can VA Improve Your Health Care?
Join a virtual listening session on March 10 to tell us how VA can improve your health care.
VA is hosting public virtual listening sessions to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system. We are looking forward to robust engagement and to hearing the voices and insights of Veterans on the following topics:
- How Veterans want care to be delivered in the future
- Perception of the quality of health care at VA and VA’s community network
- Experience with the ability to get care at VA and within VA’s community network
- Satisfaction with the condition and location of VA’s facilities
- VA’s role in research, education and emergency preparedness
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, along with several other VA medical centers in the region, is hosting a public virtual listening session on Wednesday, March 10 – and you are invited. This listening session represents an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.
DATE: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
TIME: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Join online at VA Webex conference portal.
- Join by phone at 1-404-397-1596, access code 199 853 5502
Questions? Email VHAMAQs@va.gov.