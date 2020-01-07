 Skip to Content
Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Pittsburgh health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Frank Moore MSW, LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-6515

Vanessa Beck MSW, LCSW

REACH VET Coordinator Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-6515

Adam Fischer

Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-6227

Email: adam.fischer@va.gov

Sarah Woodring LSW

Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-6515

Ramon Rivera LSW

Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-6515

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Veterans in immediate crisis should call 1-800-273-8255

Whether you're a Veteran or you're concerned about someone who is, call the Veterans Crisis Line for free, private help and local resources.

Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (select 1)
Hours: 24/7

