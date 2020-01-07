 Skip to Content
Women Veteran care

VA Pittsburgh health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a care coordinator

Val Posa RN

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Pittsburgh health care

Phone: 412-360-6289

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
Greater Pittsburgh VA and non-VA resources for women Veterans (PDF)
