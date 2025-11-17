Mentorship is a cornerstone of the VAPHS Integrative Chiropractic Residency Program, and it plays a vital role in shaping residents into confident, competent and collaborative clinicians. Here's a deeper look at how mentorship is structured and what makes it especially valuable at VAPHS:

One-on-One Clinical Mentorship

Residents are paired with experienced chiropractors who provide daily supervision, case review and hands-on guidance.

Mentors help residents refine their clinical reasoning, manual therapy techniques and patient communication skills.

Regular feedback sessions support continuous improvement and professional growth.

Interdisciplinary Mentorship

Mentorship fosters a holistic understanding of patient care and strengthens interprofessional collaboration. Residents benefit from mentorship across disciplines, including:

Pain Medicine

Surgical Specialties

Psychologists

Emergency Department

Primary Care Providers

Academic and Research Mentorship

Faculty mentors support residents in:

Literature appraisal

Case presentations

Quality improvement projects

Research design and implementation

Residents may co-author posters, abstracts or publications, gaining valuable academic experience.

Career and Professional Development

Many mentors are VA leaders or educators with national influence, offering insight into policy, leadership and innovation in integrative care. Mentors assist with:

Career planning within or outside VA

CV and cover letter development

Interview preparation

Networking opportunities with VA and academic leaders

Supportive Learning Environment