Chiropractic Residency Program
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s (VAPHS’s) Integrative Chiropractic Residency Program offers a unique and enriching experience for chiropractic residents, especially those interested in interdisciplinary, evidence-informed and Veteran-centered care.
VAPHS Chiropractic Residency Training Locations
University Drive Campus
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240 -1003
Henry Parham VA Clinic
421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA 15146 - 2207
Washington County VA Clinic
Crossroads Center, Suite 200
95 West Beau Street
Washington, PA 15301-680
Key Benefits
Integrated Interdisciplinary Training
- Residents work alongside primary care, pain management, orthopedics, rheumatology, mental health and specialty care teams.
- Exposure to collaborative case management enhances clinical decision-making and communication skills.
- Emphasis on whole-person care aligns with the VA’s Whole Health Model.
Advanced Clinical Experience
- High volume of complex musculoskeletal and neuromusculoskeletal cases.
- Opportunities to manage chronic pain, polytrauma and post-deployment conditions.
- Access to advanced imaging, diagnostics and interventional procedures.
Academic and Research Opportunities
- Residents engage in didactic learning, Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center Technology Enhancing Cognition and Health (GRECC-TECH) and evidence-based practice.
- Opportunities to participate in quality improvement projects and clinical research.
- Mentorship from experienced faculty with academic affiliations at the University of Pittsburgh and backgrounds in VA research.
Veteran-Centered Mission
- Serve a diverse and deserving population of Veterans.
- Learn to navigate the unique health challenges faced by Veterans, including PTSD, TBI and chronic pain.
- Contribute to a mission-driven environment focused on service and healing.
National Recognition and Career Development
- VA is a leader in integrative health and one of the largest employers of chiropractors in the U.S.
- Graduates are well positioned for VA employment, academic roles or integrative practice settings.
- Strong alumni network and career support within the VA system.
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Access to world-class medical centers, universities and cultural institutions.
- Affordable cost of living and vibrant city life with parks, museums and sports.
- Opportunities for professional networking in a health-care-rich region.
Mentorship
Mentorship is a cornerstone of the VAPHS Integrative Chiropractic Residency Program, and it plays a vital role in shaping residents into confident, competent and collaborative clinicians. Here's a deeper look at how mentorship is structured and what makes it especially valuable at VAPHS:
One-on-One Clinical Mentorship
- Residents are paired with experienced chiropractors who provide daily supervision, case review and hands-on guidance.
- Mentors help residents refine their clinical reasoning, manual therapy techniques and patient communication skills.
- Regular feedback sessions support continuous improvement and professional growth.
Interdisciplinary Mentorship
Mentorship fosters a holistic understanding of patient care and strengthens interprofessional collaboration. Residents benefit from mentorship across disciplines, including:
- Pain Medicine
- Surgical Specialties
- Psychologists
- Emergency Department
- Primary Care Providers
Academic and Research Mentorship
Faculty mentors support residents in:
- Literature appraisal
- Case presentations
- Quality improvement projects
- Research design and implementation
Residents may co-author posters, abstracts or publications, gaining valuable academic experience.
Career and Professional Development
Many mentors are VA leaders or educators with national influence, offering insight into policy, leadership and innovation in integrative care. Mentors assist with:
- Career planning within or outside VA
- CV and cover letter development
- Interview preparation
- Networking opportunities with VA and academic leaders
Supportive Learning Environment
- The program fosters a culture of open communication, where residents are encouraged to ask questions, reflect on experiences and seek guidance.
- Mentorship is longitudinal, meaning it evolves with each resident’s needs — from onboarding to graduation.
Benefits
Residents’ benefits include:
- Salary supported by and adjusted annually by VHA Office of Academic Affairs.
- Paid leave, including paid federal holidays, paid sick leave and paid annual leave.
- Federal health benefits, including health insurance, supplemental dental insurance and supplemental vision insurance.
- As funding allows, an education stipend is available to help support qualifying educational activities and resources.
Who can apply?
Eligible applicants must:
- Hold or be scheduled to receive a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) degree from a CCE-accredited academic program prior to the start of residency training.
- Have a cumulative GPA ≥ 3.3 out of 4.0 in the DC degree program.
- Be eligible to hold a DC license or currently are licensed to practice chiropractic.
- Meet all VA employment requirements, including U.S. citizenship and Selective Service registration, when applicable.
- Be proficient in English.
Application Overview
- VAPHS Chiropractic Residency Program participates in the national chiropractic residency common application and match process. The application process begins annually during the first week of January.
- During the application process, applicants must interview with VAPHS staff and submit the following documentation: academic transcript, relevant work or internship experience, a personal statement and letters of recommendation.
- VAPHS’s Chiropractic Residency Program accepts one resident per academic year.
For more information, application deadline and to apply, visit Chiropractic Residency Match.