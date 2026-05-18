Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship Program
The Rehabilitation Department at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is excited to announce that we are developing a Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship Program. We are able to offer this opportunity to 1 post-graduate occupational therapist per academic year.
Mission Statement
Develop advanced-practice occupational therapists who demonstrate exceptional clinical reasoning, technical proficiency, and evidence-based expertise in the evaluation and treatment of upper extremity conditions, meeting AOTA Fellowship Program Requirements.
Program Highlights
- 1:1 mentorship with certified specialist occupational therapy practitioners
- Opportunity to gain experience in academia via affiliation with the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Occupational Therapy
- Interprofessional collaboration and education of managing hand and upper extremity conditions
- Gain knowledge and required practice hours necessary for Certified Hand Therapy Examination
- Receive monetary stipend and VA benefits for duration of program
- Participation in national conferences for intraprofessional networking and professional development
Goal of Fellowship
- Advance Clinical Reasoning and Differential Assessment
- Mastery of Advanced Intervention Techniques
- Competency in Custom Orthosis Fabrication and Management
- Interprofessional Collaboration and Case Management
- Professional Scholarship and Clinical Leadership
- Contribute to organizational excellence within VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
Applicant Requirements
- US Citizen
- Graduate of an occupational therapy educational program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) or World Federation of Occupational Therapists WFOT
- Licensed, or be eligible for licensure, which may be obtained from any state
- Successful completion of NBCOT Board examination prior to the first day of the program
- Evidence of hand therapy interest and pursuit of additional training/experiences in this specialty
- Two letters of professional recommendation
Applications will open in early Spring 2027 with an anticipated start date of Fall 2027.
For more information, contact Jessica Domke, MOT, OTR/L at Jessica.Domke@va.gov.