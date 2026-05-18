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Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship Program

The Rehabilitation Department at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is excited to announce that we are developing a Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship Program. We are able to offer this opportunity to 1 post-graduate occupational therapist per academic year.

Mission Statement

Develop advanced-practice occupational therapists who demonstrate exceptional clinical reasoning, technical proficiency, and evidence-based expertise in the evaluation and treatment of upper extremity conditions, meeting AOTA Fellowship Program Requirements. 

Program Highlights

  • 1:1 mentorship with certified specialist occupational therapy practitioners
  • Opportunity to gain experience in academia via affiliation with the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Occupational Therapy
  • Interprofessional collaboration and education of managing hand and upper extremity conditions
  • Gain knowledge and required practice hours necessary for Certified Hand Therapy Examination
  • Receive monetary stipend and VA benefits for duration of program
  • Participation in national conferences for intraprofessional networking and professional development 
     

Goal of Fellowship

  • Advance Clinical Reasoning and Differential Assessment
  • Mastery of Advanced Intervention Techniques
  • Competency in Custom Orthosis Fabrication and Management
  • Interprofessional Collaboration and Case Management
  • Professional Scholarship and Clinical Leadership
  • Contribute to organizational excellence within VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System  
     

Applicant Requirements

  • US Citizen
  • Graduate of an occupational therapy educational program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) or World Federation of Occupational Therapists WFOT
  • Licensed, or be eligible for licensure, which may be obtained from any state
  • Successful completion of NBCOT Board examination prior to the first day of the program
  • Evidence of hand therapy interest and pursuit of additional training/experiences in this specialty
  • Two letters of professional recommendation

Applications will open in early Spring 2027 with an anticipated start date of Fall 2027.
 

For more information, contact Jessica Domke, MOT, OTR/L at Jessica.Domke@va.gov.

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