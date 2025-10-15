Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency Program
The Rehabilitation Department at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is developing a program for a Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency Program. We are able to offer this opportunity to two post-doctoral program (DPT) candidates per academic year.
Mission Statement
Honoring America’s Veterans with world-class health care by providing specialized academic and clinical education to train advanced practitioners and leaders in the field of orthopedic physical therapy.
Program Highlights
- 1:1 mentorship with certified specialist physical therapy practitioners
- Experience in a variety of clinical settings and enhancement of personal skills
- Opportunity to gain experience in academia via affiliation with Chatham University
- Interprofessional collaboration and education of orthopedic management of conditions
- Gain knowledge needed prior to Orthopedic Clinical Specialist exam
- Tuition free while earning monetary stipend and VA benefits including additional education funds for the duration of the program
- Participation in national conferences for intraprofessional networking and professional development
- Introduction to the industry-leading autonomous physical therapy practices
Goal of Residency
- Elevate personal and professional practice
- Contribute to organizational excellence within VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
- Provide advanced service for Veterans
- Elevate physical therapy profession
Applicant Requirements
- U.S. citizen
- Graduated/earned degree from CAPTE-accredited program
- Successful completion of National Physical Therapy Examination
- Active PT license (from any state)
More information: contact Brad Krushinski, DPT, PT, at brad.krushinski@va.gov or Jessica Domke, MOT, OTR/L, jessica.domke@va.gov.