Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency Program

The Rehabilitation Department at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is developing a program for a Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency Program. We are able to offer this opportunity to two post-doctoral program (DPT) candidates per academic year.

Mission Statement

Honoring America’s Veterans with world-class health care by providing specialized academic and clinical education to train advanced practitioners and leaders in the field of orthopedic physical therapy. 

Program Highlights

  • 1:1 mentorship with certified specialist physical therapy practitioners
  • Experience in a variety of clinical settings and enhancement of personal skills
  • Opportunity to gain experience in academia via affiliation with Chatham University
  • Interprofessional collaboration and education of orthopedic management of conditions
  • Gain knowledge needed prior to Orthopedic Clinical Specialist exam
  • Tuition free while earning monetary stipend and VA benefits including additional education funds for the duration of the program
  • Participation in national conferences for intraprofessional networking and professional development
  • Introduction to the industry-leading autonomous physical therapy practices 

Goal of Residency

  • Elevate personal and professional practice
  • Contribute to organizational excellence within VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
  • Provide advanced service for Veterans
  • Elevate physical therapy profession 

Applicant Requirements

  • U.S. citizen
  • Graduated/earned degree from CAPTE-accredited program
  • Successful completion of National Physical Therapy Examination
  • Active PT license (from any state)

More information: contact Brad Krushinski, DPT, PT, at brad.krushinski@va.gov or Jessica Domke, MOT, OTR/L, jessica.domke@va.gov.

