Psychology Internships and Fellowships
After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.
INTERNSHIP INFO
APPIC Match Numbers
General Track: 154311
Neuropsychology Track: 154312
Geropsychology Track: 154313
Applications Due
Internship: November 8, 2020
Postdoctoral Fellowship: January 3, 2021
Eligibility Requirements
Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.
Contact Info
Bernadette Pasquale, Ph.D.
Director of Clinical Training
University Drive campus
412-360-1290
bernadette.pasquale@va.gov
Internship Program at VA Pittsburgh
The doctoral internship at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Applicants in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science are encouraged to apply. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Applicants must have a minimum of 300 total intervention and 50 assessment hours prior to application. We will not review applications with hours below the minimum hours requirement. We prefer candidates who have generalized assessment and psychotherapy training. Applicants who have VA practicum experience or who have an interest in a VA career are highly desirable. Although research experience is not a requirement, we value applicants with research experience.
Tour of Facilities at VA Pittsburgh
Please view this video of facilities for your use at VA Pittsburgh.
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at VA Pittsburgh
The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System offers two postdoctoral fellowship programs: Clinical Psychology and Professional Geropsychology. Prior to the start of the fellowship programs, a candidate must have completed a doctoral degree from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Completion of an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or completion of a newly funded VA-sponsored internship is also required.
The clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and offers training in the following focus areas: Interdisciplinary Care, PTSD, Substance Use Disorders. The next site visit is scheduled for 2021.
The Professional Geropsychology postdoctoral fellowship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and offers specialized training in geropsychology. The next site visit is scheduled for 2021.
Nationwide Opportunities
VA provides internships, postdoctoral fellowships, and doctoral practicum training in many sites across the U.S. Graduates of these programs will be eligible for employment as psychologists within the VA just like graduates from other accredited programs. Many existing VA internship and postdoctoral psychology training programs hold APA accreditation status. Learn more at www.psychologytraining.va.gov.
Accreditation Information
The Psychology Internship Program and both Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Programs at VA Pittsburgh are accredited by the American Psychological Association. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: (202) 336-5979/E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Resources
-
Psychology Training
VA is the largest provider of training in Psychology in the nation with internships at 106 locations and 260 fellowship positions funded each year.
-
VA Office of Academic Affiliations
The Office of Academic Affiliations conducts education and training programs for health professions trainees to enhance the quality of care provided for Veteran patients.
-
University of Pittsburgh
The University of Pittsburgh is a state-related research university and a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), which comprises 62 preeminent doctorate-granting research institutions in North America.
-
VA Trainee Satisfaction Survey
We would like to hear your opinion regarding your recent clinical training experience at the VA facility. We rely on your feedback to improve VA educational programs.