Psychology Internships and Fellowships

Internship Program at VA Pittsburgh

The doctoral internship at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Applicants in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science are encouraged to apply. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Applicants must have a minimum of 300 total intervention and 50 assessment hours prior to application. We will not review applications with hours below the minimum hours requirement. We prefer candidates who have generalized assessment and psychotherapy training. Applicants who have VA practicum experience or who have an interest in a VA career are highly desirable. Although research experience is not a requirement, we value applicants with research experience.

Tour of Facilities at VA Pittsburgh

Please view this video of facilities for your use at VA Pittsburgh.