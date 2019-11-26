Internships and fellowships

VA Pittsburgh provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.

Trainings for physicians

Training rotations through the University of Pittsburgh

Students enrolled in programs related to health professions can complete training rotations with us through internship, residency, or fellowship programs in affiliation with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Medical Education Program. We offer rotations in a variety of specialties, including (but not limited to) the following:

Critical care

Internal medicine and various subspecialties

Neurology

Plastics

Primary care

Surgery

Thoracic

Learn more

To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship with us, contact the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Office of Graduate Medical Education.

Other physician training programs

Advanced Fellowship in Clinical Simulation

Learn from the best through VA's nationally recognized program in Pittsburgh.

Programs not listed here

To find out if your school has an academic affiliation, or to establish a new affiliation with VA Pittsburgh, give us a call.

Phone

412-360-6591

Explore nationwide training programs

The VA Office of Academic Affiliations coordinates training programs that support excellence in health care for Veterans and health professionals.

Trainings for associated health care professionals

As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Pittsburgh. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in a number of areas.

Our training programs

Audiology and speech pathology

Clinical pastoral education

Health care administration

Health sciences research and development

Nursing

Occupational and physical therapy

Pharmacy

Podiatry

Psychology

Social work

Addiction treatment

Learn more

To find out more about our programs in associated health care professions, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact our office coordinator.

Andrea Krushinski

412-360-6597

andrea.krushinski@va.gov

Current interns, residents, and fellows

After you complete a significant portion of your training, we encourage you to take a survey to rate different aspects of your clinical training experience. The feedback you provide helps us understand what we're doing well (and where we need to improve) so we can maintain excellence for Veterans and our trainees.

Training coordinators can answer questions about your program.

Basic forms you need to enroll in or complete your fellowship, internship, or residency program.

