Pittsburgh VA Regional Benefit Office

We're open for in-person or virtual services, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday-Friday. Visitors seeking assistance from the our Regional Office Public Contact Team are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment at the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment. Veterans and stakeholders may also use one of the following options to schedule an appointment for in-person or virtual services: call

email PCU.VBAPIT@VA.GOV

Visitors seeking assistance from our Regional Office Vocational Readiness & Employment division and already have a case with us can schedule an appointment through eVA, for a virtual or in-person appointment. Veterans and stakeholders may also use one of the following options to schedule an appointment for in-person or virtual services: call

email VRE.VBAPIT@va.gov

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents: Documents A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214) Copies of relevant medical records

Personal information Your social Security number Direct deposit information

Information about your dependents Dates of birth Social Security numbers

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.

There is parking under the Westin Hotel across the street. There is additional parking by the Amtrak station diagonal the Federal Building. There is also meter parking behind the Greyhound station.