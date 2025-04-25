Pittsburgh VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
We're open for in-person or virtual services, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday-Friday.
Visitors seeking assistance from the our Regional Office Public Contact Team are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment at the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Veterans and stakeholders may also use one of the following options to schedule an appointment for in-person or virtual services:
- call
- email PCU.VBAPIT@VA.GOV
Visitors seeking assistance from our Regional Office Vocational Readiness & Employment division and already have a case with us can schedule an appointment through eVA, for a virtual or in-person appointment.
Veterans and stakeholders may also use one of the following options to schedule an appointment for in-person or virtual services:
- call
- email VRE.VBAPIT@va.gov
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:
- Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
- Personal information
- Your social Security number
- Direct deposit information
- Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
There is parking under the Westin Hotel across the street. There is additional parking by the Amtrak station diagonal the Federal Building. There is also meter parking behind the Greyhound station.
For bus information, please call
- Open weekdays
7:30 AM - 4:30 PM
- Closed weekends and holidays
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Outreach Events
Beaver VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
- First Monday of every month 8am - 2pm
Monroeville VA CBOC
- Last Monday of every month 7am - 3pm
No appointments necessary. Bring valid ID. Get assistance with forms, eligibility, and claims.
Carry the Load
Join Carry The Load as we come together for Memorial May, honoring the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.
Join us at Erie County Veterans Memorial Park, 05/08/25, 9am - 12pm
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Location17th Floor/Room 1700
Public Contact Unit
Public Contact Unit
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Public Contact Unit
Location17th Floor/Room 1700
PCU
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
LocationFloor 17
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Location17th Floor/Room 1700
Public Contact Unit
PCU
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Location17th Floor/Room 1700
Main Phone
Public Contact Unit
Public Contact Unit
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Location17th Floor/Room 1700
Public Contact Unit
Public Contact Unit
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?