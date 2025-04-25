Skip to Content

Pittsburgh VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

1000 Liberty Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Main entrance to the Federal Building gray in color with glass doors. There are steps and a wheelchair ramp to get into the building.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

We're open for in-person or virtual services, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday-Friday.

Visitors seeking assistance from the our Regional Office Public Contact Team are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment at the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.

Veterans and stakeholders may also use one of the following options to schedule an appointment for in-person or virtual services:

Visitors seeking assistance from our Regional Office Vocational Readiness & Employment division and already have a case with us can schedule an appointment through eVA, for a virtual or in-person appointment. 

Veterans and stakeholders may also use one of the following options to schedule an appointment for in-person or virtual services:

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:

  • Documents 
    • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214) 
    • Copies of relevant medical records 
  • Personal information  
    • Your social Security number 
    • Direct deposit information 
  • Information about your dependents   
    • Dates of birth  
    • Social Security numbers  

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.

There is parking under the Westin Hotel across the street. There is additional parking  by the Amtrak  station diagonal the Federal Building.  There is also meter parking behind the Greyhound station.

For bus information, please call or visit Pittsburgh Regional Transit to plan your trip.

  • Open weekdays
    7:30 AM - 4:30 PM
  • Closed weekends and holidays

In the spotlight

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

Outreach Events

Beaver VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

  • First Monday of every month 8am - 2pm

Monroeville VA CBOC

  •  Last Monday of every month 7am - 3pm

No appointments necessary. Bring valid  ID. Get assistance with forms, eligibility, and claims. 

Carry the Load

Join Carry The Load as we come together for Memorial May, honoring the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. 

Join us at Erie County Veterans Memorial Park, 05/08/25, 9am - 12pm 

Veteran benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with disability compensation benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Location
17th Floor/Room 1700
Public Contact Unit

Public Contact Unit

Service Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with an MST-related claim

Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Public Contact Unit
Location
17th Floor/Room 1700

PCU

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get a copy of a VA letter

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Location
Floor 17
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help changing your direct deposit information

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Location
17th Floor/Room 1700
Public Contact Unit

PCU

Service Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim​.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help requesting records

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Location
17th Floor/Room 1700
Main Phone
Public Contact Unit

Public Contact Unit

Service Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Find responsible, qualified representation

Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Location
17th Floor/Room 1700
Public Contact Unit

Public Contact Unit

Service Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration

Other nearby VA locations

VA locations in other areas

Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?

Last updated: