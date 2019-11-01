The Challenge

1000+ websites

956 1-800 numbers

42 Call Centers

220 Databases

Today, the VA customer experience is fragmented, frustrating and confusing. Customers can’t find the information they need when they need it.

But their wants are simple. They desire:

Useful information that’s clearly written and presented, and;

Tools that are easy to find and use.

The new vets.gov intends to deliver both.