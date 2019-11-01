Building a single unified digital experience for all veterans.
The Challenge
-
1000+ websites
-
956 1-800 numbers
-
42 Call Centers
-
220 Databases
Today, the VA customer experience is fragmented, frustrating and confusing. Customers can’t find the information they need when they need it.
But their wants are simple. They desire:
- Useful information that’s clearly written and presented, and;
- Tools that are easy to find and use.
The new vets.gov intends to deliver both.
Our Goals
- Unifying and simplifying VA’s digital touch points, dramatically improving customer experience
- Meeting customer need on the first try, on any device
- Creating a mobile-first platform
- Retooling existing applications and designing new end-to-end experiences, in partnership with business owners across VA
- Providing transparency about our methods and processes
Design Principles
- Understand human need: design for people, rather than VA’s systems
- Assume every visitor is new
- Speak clearly, respectfully and directly
- Help people reach their goals every time
- Connect with customers. Create opportunities for feedback and dialog
- Research, observe, test and continuously improve
- Measure what matters
- Be device agnostic
- Employ modern development practices – be agile
-
Human Centered Design
Human Centered Design is rooted in empathy. It strives to understand customer need and address it.
-
The Platform
The vets.gov platform provides quality and consistency for customers, as well as those building customer experiences for VA.
-
Product Methodology
Vets.gov combines Human Centered Design with Agile development to deliver products rooted in customer need and supported through cycles of continuous improvement.
-
Governance
The vets.gov governance model defines stakeholder roles and responsibilities.
-
Migration Strategy
Learn about how to migrate to the vets.gov platform.
-
Design Guide
View our design principles, code snippets and developer documentation.
-
Editorial and Content Guide
View our editorial principles and guidelines for creating content.