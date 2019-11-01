Our philosophy

The vets.gov design aspires to be honest, transparent, respectful, and accessible to all visitors. Everything we build for the vets.gov platform is created with these basic principles in mind. Whether you’re a veteran, designer, front-end developer, software engineer, or a citizen invested in the VA , we invite you to help us make this platform as good as it can be. All of our front end design resources are open source and available on GitHub for improvement. So, if front end coding is your thing, please help us make this platform better.