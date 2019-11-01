Components
Components are page level design elements that help visitors navigate, scan, and understand information. For further guidance visit the U.S. Web design standards.
Navigation
Breadcrumbs
Breadcrumb links appear in the header of each content page to help visitor navigate and keep track of their location.
Card Navigation
Card style navigation is used on topic landing pages to indicate major content areas.
List Navigation
List navigation links to tertiary and quaternary pages.
Quick Links
Quick links are used to callout key content or actions for easy access.
Footer
The footer provides site navigation and key external links.
Page Elements
Callout Box
Callout boxes are used to highlight content areas and make pages easier to scan.
Definition Block
Definition blocks help users to quickly identify information that is relevant to them and provide links to more detailed information.
Lists
Lists can be used to decrease content density and organize information. They can be ordered or unordered.
Process List
The process is an ordered list variation and helps to parse complex tasks into step-by-step instructions.