Templates
The vets.gov template system is designed to help visitors navigate intuitively, identify relevant information and quickly take action.
Content Templates
Topic Landing
Topic landing pages introduce main site areas. The template includes a brief introduction and card navigation linking to secondary content. It may also include quick links and help or contact information specific to the topic.
Detailed Landing
Detailed landing pages communicate an overview of secondary information with links to faceted content. The template utilizes list style navigation and may include callout boxes, quick links and help or contact information specific to the topic.
Panel Filter
Panel filter pages help visitors quickly identify content paths that are relevant to their specific circumstances. The template includes definition blocks that function as a filtering mechanism.
Action Page
Action pages provide in-depth detail on particular topics and should help visitors to feel confident in taking next steps or accessing calls-to-action as needed. The template may also include definition blocks, Callout boxes and help or contact information specific to the topic.
Process Page
Process pages support visitors through complex workflows and set them up for successful engagement with VA process. The template utilizes a process list and may also include list form navigation.