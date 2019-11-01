Templates

The vets.gov template system is designed to help visitors navigate intuitively, identify relevant information and quickly take action.

Content Templates

topic landing page
Topic Landing

Topic landing pages introduce main site areas. The template includes a brief introduction and card navigation linking to secondary content. It may also include quick links and help or contact information specific to the topic.

detailed landing page
Detailed Landing

Detailed landing pages communicate an overview of secondary information with links to faceted content. The template utilizes list style navigation and may include callout boxes, quick links and help or contact information specific to the topic.

panel filter
Panel Filter

Panel filter pages help visitors quickly identify content paths that are relevant to their specific circumstances. The template includes definition blocks that function as a filtering mechanism.

action page
Action Page

Action pages provide in-depth detail on particular topics and should help visitors to feel confident in taking next steps or accessing calls-to-action as needed. The template may also include definition blocks, Callout boxes and help or contact information specific to the topic.

information page
Information

Information pages include an introduction and supporting body copy.

process page
Process Page

Process pages support visitors through complex workflows and set them up for successful engagement with VA process. The template utilizes a process list and may also include list form navigation.