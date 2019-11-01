Our goal is to give Veterans the tools and content they need to complete a task—quickly and easily. We are constantly asking the question “what does a Veteran want to accomplish during this visit?” To this end, other principles that guide our approach to content include the following:

When it comes to content, we believe that less is more.

Our most important guiding principle for all vets.gov content is that “doing” is better than “explaining.”

Editorial Guide

Language communicates our humanity. In the context of a website, it conjures up the people on the other side of that glowing screen. It engages, builds trust, and guides visitors through processes and information that can be stressful and confusing.

The primary headline on our home page reflects that: How can we help?

vets.gov’s language is clear and direct, yet its tone is warm and quiet. We respect Veterans’ time, so we get to the point. And we avoid bureaucratese.

We don’t say utilize when use works just as well.

We avoid saying manifested, because started says it better.

We distill and simplify. We’re not selling programs and benefits, but rather helping Veterans and their families understand whether a benefit is right for them so they can make informed choices about how to proceed. Our goal is to give Veterans and their families the information they need to make important decisions confidently, easily—and done.

