Our team used a Human Centered Design approach to create vets.gov. We’ve asked our customers what they want and need and we’ve designed in response to that. We’ve tested and made adjustments based on their feedback, and will continue to do so as we add new features and information to the site.
Here’s our process:
Discover
- Conduct user research
- Synthesize findings to define user needs
- Formulate statement of the problem to solve
Design
- Generate potential solutions
- Translate ideas into prototypes
- Conduct tests with users
- Refine based on feedback
- Prepare for implementation
Measure and Refine
- Build new services or products in agile increments
- Release new offerings with feedback loops included
- Continuously monitor and refine to increase user satisfaction