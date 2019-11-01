Migration Strategy

The vets.gov team will conduct bi-weekly “vets.gov 101” sessions starting in November 2015 to provide information to internal VA stakeholders about the Vets.gov platform and the migration process.

Please email vets.gov-team@va.govto be added to a session.

The overall migration will be prioritized into waves in order to take a repeatable and scalable approach that will expedite the migration process and minimize risk:

Wave 1: content only; no PII / no PHI

content only; no PII / no PHI Wave 2: content and services (including forms) PII (low complexity)

content and services (including forms) PII (low complexity) Wave 3: content and services; PII and PHI

content and services; PII and PHI Wave 4: content and services: PHI (high complexity)