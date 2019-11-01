Process

Vets.gov combines human centered design with agile development to deliver products grounded in customer need and supported through cycles of continuous improvement

This methodology is intended for teams designing new products for vets.gov and for those migrating existing tools and content from VA websites. The framework, while not prescriptive, is a best practice model that aligns human-centered design with the vets.gov development and migration process. The activities of cross-functional teams are detailed out by phase as well as specific VA stakeholder engagement points with the vets.gov team.