Step 4: Alpha: Design, Prototype & Plan
Alpha kicks off the iterative design and development process. Here, insights from the discovery phase inform product and concept prototypes. These are tested with real users to validate and refine the approach.
Outputs
- Prototype
Leads
- Design Lead
- VA Product Lead
- Tech Lead
Participants
- VA Business Owner
- VA Product Lead
- VA SMEs
- VA Content Writers
- UX Designer
- Visual Designer
- Content Strategist
- Information Architect
- Front-End Engineer
- Back-End Developer
VA Stakeholder Engagement
- Participate in Alpha demos and provide feedback
Design
- Design strategy
- Brainstorming
- Co-design workshops
- Experience Design
- Visual Design mockups
- Prototyping
Content
- Fully written examples of each page type, beginning to end
- Test original assumptions about content type and display
- Refine as needed.
Front-end
- Prototyping
- Front-end build
- Compliance and compatibility minimal requirements defined
Engineering - Data
- Logical data flows mapped
- Identify new data elements needed
Engineering - Environment
- Baseline environment defined including the operating system, database server, web server and application-specific components. (E.g. Ruby on Rails, CMS, etc.)
- Stand-up development environment
- Stand-up testing environment
- Begin work on establishing pre-prod/production environments including hosting and security
- Develop plan to migrate existing production data
Testing
- Concept Testing
- End to end automated testing
- End to end user testing