Step 5: Beta: Iterate and Build

Beta continues the iterative process, with increasing refinements moving toward a fully functional live product with solid back-end integration.

Outputs
  • Prototype
Leads
  • Design Lead
  • VA Product Lead
  • Tech Lead
Participants
  • VA Business Owner
  • VA Product Lead
  • VA SMEs
  • VA Content Writers
  • UX Designer
  • Visual Designer
  • Content Strategist
  • Information Architect
  • Front-End Engineer
  • Back-End Developer
VA Stakeholder Engagement
  • Participate in Beta demos and provide feedback
Design
  • Design strategy
  • Brainstorming
  • Co-design workshops
  • Experience Design
  • Visual Design mockups
  • Prototyping
Content
  • Fully written examples of each page type, beginning to end
  • Test original assumptions about content type and display
  • Refine as needed.
Front-end
  • Prototyping
  • Front-end build
  • Compliance and compatibility minimal requirements defined
Engineering - Data
  • Logical data flows mapped
  • Identify new data elements needed
Engineering - Environment
  • Baseline environment defined including the operating system, database server, web server and application-specific components. (E.g. Ruby on Rails, CMS, etc.)
  • Stand-up development environment
  • Stand-up testing environment
  • Begin work on establishing pre-prod/production environments including hosting and security
  • Develop plan to migrate existing production data
Testing
  • Concept Testing
  • End to end automated testing
  • End to end user testing
Back: Alpha Next: Pre-Flight