Step 5: Beta: Iterate and Build
Beta continues the iterative process, with increasing refinements moving toward a fully functional live product with solid back-end integration.
Outputs
- Prototype
Leads
- Design Lead
- VA Product Lead
- Tech Lead
Participants
- VA Business Owner
- VA Product Lead
- VA SMEs
- VA Content Writers
- UX Designer
- Visual Designer
- Content Strategist
- Information Architect
- Front-End Engineer
- Back-End Developer
VA Stakeholder Engagement
- Participate in Beta demos and provide feedback
Design
- Design strategy
- Brainstorming
- Co-design workshops
- Experience Design
- Visual Design mockups
- Prototyping
Content
- Fully written examples of each page type, beginning to end
- Test original assumptions about content type and display
- Refine as needed.
Front-end
- Prototyping
- Front-end build
- Compliance and compatibility minimal requirements defined
Engineering - Data
- Logical data flows mapped
- Identify new data elements needed
Engineering - Environment
- Baseline environment defined including the operating system, database server, web server and application-specific components. (E.g. Ruby on Rails, CMS, etc.)
- Stand-up development environment
- Stand-up testing environment
- Begin work on establishing pre-prod/production environments including hosting and security
- Develop plan to migrate existing production data
Testing
- Concept Testing
- End to end automated testing
- End to end user testing