Step 1: Product Definition
A plan of the project’s key components. This should include a description of the current environment.
Outputs
- Define Project Plan
- Signed MOU
Leads
- Project Team POC
- VA Business Owner
- VA Product Lead
Participants
- Project Team POC
- VA Business Owner
- VA Product Lead
- VA SMEs
VA Stakeholder Engagement
- Complete initial vets.gov migration assessment
- Identify VA team roles as defined in the project Memo of Understanding (MOU)
- Work collaboratively with the vets.gov team on any required MOU customizations specific to the project
- Validated Project Memo of Understanding (MOU)
Planning
- Define project goals
- Define scope
- Create initial timeline including known deadlines
- Identify resources, allocations and budget
- Identify needed service level agreements (SLAs)
- Define and assign roles
- Identify final decision makers
- Outline current technical environment and platform dependencies
- Create a project plan